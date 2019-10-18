Little Big Sleep Out for Batley Foodbank

Students from Kirklees schools will be collecting food donations for Batley Foodbank at their sleep out event.

The event hopes to teach the children about homelessness, whilst also collecting supplies for Batley Foodbank.

Around 80 year six pupils, teachers and volunteers from Kirklees schools, will spend tonight in the John Smith's stadium. Participants are also donating a food parcel or homeless kit worth £5. Students from Hepworth, Crow Lane and Oak Primary are all taking part.

The event was organised by Huddersfield Town Foundation as part of their 'Foodbank Fortnight' project. The Foundation is organising a 'Foodbank roadshow' around the local community and businesses, encouraging people to donate food and toiletries.

Lisa Bottomley, the fundraising coordinator for Huddersfield Town Foundation said: "We recognised that food poverty is more widespread than just the breakfast clubs and affects a wide range of people. We want to be able to help local families in crisis with essentials such as food and toiletries".

"So many families are just one pay cheque away from needing a food bank and we would like to make a difference in our local area."

"Our fans and supporters have backed our match day initiative for the past two seasons and we can’t thank them enough for their support and now we ask the business community of Kirklees and beyond to get behind this and support 'Foodbank Fortnight'," Siobhan Atkinson Chief Executive Huddersfield Town Foundation commented:

Yorkshire based business Approved Food has agreed to match all items donated by parents to double the overall donation. They will also be supplying hot drinks, snacks and breakfast for the volunteers.

“We are extremely grateful to Approved Food for supporting our cause with this generous donation. Not only will providing breakfast for the children taking part encourage them to participate in future events, the offer to match donations made by parents means that these excellent causes are able to reach out to even more families in crisis,” said Ms Bottomley.