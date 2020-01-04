Mirfield cadets enjoy mess meal

Cadets, staff and committee members of the 868 (Mirfield) Squadron Air Cadets recently attended their annual RAF mess dinner.

The guest for the evening was the Air Cadets’ local sector commander Squadron Leader Chris Parker, who joined the top table alongside Squadron Commander Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell, Squadron Chaplain Rev’d Christine Shedd and Honorary President Major Stan Hardy, who is also a Deputy Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire.

Between the courses there were party games, a Christmas Quiz and pass the parcel – and when it came time for speeches there was a sweepstake on how long Flt Lt Doubell would speak for. It was won by committee member Mrs Ballie.

Flt Lt Doubell reflected on the changes and successes the squadron had met in the past year, and how very busy the squadron had been. Fourteen cadet NCOs had left the squadron, either aging out or to move on to other things, including university and joining the Royal Air Force.

In recognition of their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards, seven cadets and ex-cadets attended events at Buckingham Palace and St James’ Palace.

Flt Lt Doubell said: “What a great evening this has been; who doesn’t like Christmas dinner with a few party games thrown in! We use this event to introduce the idea and formality of a service mess dinner in a way that is appropriate to cadets.

“Of course, we need to thank Tim and Carol Wood at The Old Colonial for providing the catering and venue for such a fine meal.”