Mirfield Show team appeals for volunteers at event's return in 2022

Louise Hardy (vice-chairman/head of show), John Rockett (stalls manager) and Nicki Dickson (horticulture secretary) at Mirfield Showground.

The show, which has had to be postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic, will be held at the Showground, on Huddersfield Road, on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Jonathan Evans, the show committee chairman, said: “It has been a very challenging couple of years for everyone, including the Mirfield Show team, and it was a big disappointment to us all when we had to cancel the last two shows.

"But we are all fired up and raring to go for our comeback show.”

The committee consists of more than volunteers who work throughout the year.

There are a number of volunteers who come to support the show by assisting on the weekend itself.

Rachel Plachcinski, head of the facilities subcommittee, said: “The pandemic has affected all of us in some way or another and, inevitably, people take stock of how their lives can change moving forward.

“Maybe you are looking for a new interest where you can make new friends and work on something different? If that sounds like you, would you consider joining our show family?”

Louise Hardy, vice-chairman, said: “We do think of ourselves as a big family. We help and support each other.

“There is a huge range of skills across the committee. Nobody walked in with those skills pre-existing – they have been developed over the years.

"Many of us have surprised ourselves with what we can do!

“If you think this might interest you, why not give it a go?

"I am particularly looking for someone to take charge of the children’s section of the competitions in the marquee. Again, no specific skills other than enthusiasm is required.

“If this interests you, please contact me at [email protected]”

Sylvia Ford, show secretary, said: “Committee members are usually allocated to a subcommittee depending on their interests. Meetings of these subcommittees are arranged ad hoc with full committee meetings every two months.

"Excitement and frequency of meetings build as we get closer to show day.”