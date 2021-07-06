New images revealed of giant warehouse proposed for Cleckheaton

An artist's impression of the proposed giant warehouse in Cleckheaton

The company behind what is widely believed to be a new Amazon warehouse on land off Whitehall Road, just off the M62 near Chain Bar in Cleckheaton, have submitted plans to Kirklees Council.

The submission, published on the council's website, reveals artist’s impressions of what the new 23-metre tall building – which covers the size of three football pitches – could look like.

The images show the building covered with cladding in various graded shades of grey. These horizontal grey stripes are dark at the bottom and get lighter towards the top.

Developers say the shades of grey will minimise the visual and landscape impact

The planning application says: “The upper sections of the building will therefore be a range of very light greys in order to blend with the sky and horizon and minimise any potential visual and landscape impacts.

“This is a widely accepted design approach for integrating buildings of this type and scale into the landscape.”

Last month advance sight of the plans was given to a meeting of the council’s strategic planning committee, where Coun Mark Thompson (Con, Birstall) described the building as a “monochromed liquorice all-sort”.

The plans have been submitted by ISG Retail Ltd, which says 1,500 jobs will be created with another 800 during construction.

The application adds: “The proposal demonstrates a positive opportunity to enable and encourage the growth of business investment and new job creation on a major allocated employment site in Cleckheaton.

“The new development will provide an increase in jobs in the local area both during construction and while in use. This will stimulate a positive economic change for the local area.”