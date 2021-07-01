New well-being garden for staff opens at Dewsbury Hospital

The new staff well-being garden has opened at Dewsbury and District Hospital

A staff well-being and reflection garden has been created thanks to funding obtained via MY Hospitals Charity from NHS Charities Together, to help fund numerous NHS staff well-being projects.

The new garden is designed to provide staff with a quiet and relaxing place away from the hustle and bustle of hospital life. Staff are able to use it as a comfortable, quiet and secluded area to have a break or to eat their lunch.

The project is one of many made possible thanks to grants to hospital charities from NHS Charities Together, whose most famous fundraiser - Captain Tom - raised more than £30 million in 2020 doing laps of his own garden.

MY Hospitals Charity is the charitable arm of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, and its mission is to raise income and manage funds to improve patient care either directly with patients or indirectly via staff.

Keith Ramsay, chairman at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Staff well-being and the impact of stress are critical issues for our health service, particularly given the demands of recent months.

"This well-being space provides a safe and tranquil space for our staff to access whilst at work.

“The garden is particularly poignant as this will have been funded as a result of some of the invaluable funds raised by Sir Captain Tom Moore and we recognise this in the wording included on the plaque installed.