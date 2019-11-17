Oasis wins best curry accolade

A curry house in Batley had the right flavours to win favour at a major awards ceremony.

The Oasis, on Bradford Road, claimed the ‘best restaurant’ category at the Curry Life Awards held in central London for best Indian in West Yorkshire.

More than 800 people attended the gala evening hosted by TV presenters Cathy Newman and Adam Shaw.

The 140-seat restaurant has been shaped by the enthusiasm and passion of its owner Imran Ahmed who took the business over from his uncle in 2017.

Customers agreed calling the food ‘spectacular’, ‘our go to restaurant’, and ‘a place where you are never disappointed’.

Imran, who also runs a successful mattress company, said: “We go out of our way to make people feel welcome and put a lot of effort into social media to attract new business.”

“We focus on delivering consistently good food and service. Yorkshire people are famed for speaking their minds and thankfully we’ve manage to keep them happy and coming back for more.

“It’s pleasure to serve our customers and getting an award tonight is a reflection of all the hard work my team put in.”

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director of Just Eat, said: “The Curry Life Awards is an incredibly important event, recognising and celebrating the hard-working restaurants all across the country dedicated to serving fantastic food to their customers each and every day.

“We’re thrilled to support Curry Life and the excellent work the whole team does to promote the interests of this vibrant industry, which contributes so much to Britain’s culinary culture.

“A massive congratulation to all of the nominees and winners on your achievements.”