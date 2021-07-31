Opening hours at Kirklees libraries extended as Covid restrictions eased

Batley Library

Kirklees libraries have now extended their opening times, so most branches are operating at pre-pandemic hours.

IT facilities (free computers and wi-fi) can be used without needing to book in advance, which will further help people who do not have access to those facilities elsewhere.

Visitors will be encouraged to have a seat with their favourite novel after shelves have been replenished with new reading material and there are no longer restrictions on the length of stay.

Local papers are also now available for those who prefer to read newspapers.

A wide range of activities and events will gradually be reintroduced over the next few months as it is safe to do so.

In the meantime people can keep up to date with what’s happening in Kirklees libraries by subscribing to one of the newsletters.

Kirklees Council cabinet member Coun Paul Davies said: “Kirklees libraries have been a lifeline to many people during the pandemic and have provided vital support to the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Whilst I’m delighted to see the journey to more face-to-face contact taking shape, we must understand that the pandemic isn’t over.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back, but we want all our customers, staff and volunteers to feel safe in our libraries, so we’re asking everyone to be kind and respectful to others who may be feeling anxious following the easing of restrictions.

“The virus is still out there so I would encourage everyone to keep themselves and those around them safe.”