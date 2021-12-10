Over 2,000 gifts donated to Cleckheaton Christmas Elves' appeal

The Cleckheaton Christmas Elves have been 'overwhelmed' by generous donations of gifts for this year's present appeal

More than 2,000 gifts and treats were donated, which the elves have packaged into Christmas hampers for 290 people this festive season.

Cleckheaton Christmas Elves was inspired by Head Elf, Debbie Croft, a parent herself and an instructor with a local provider of parent, baby and pre-school classes.

Debbie said: “The idea came to me after being inspired by the fight to help families feed their children during lockdown and holidays.”

Some of the elves packing gift hampers to be given to families in need this Christmas

The elves believe the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by sharing kindness to families who find themselves in a difficult situation during the festive season.

Debbie said: “This year has doubled in need and the elves have been overwhelmed at how the community came together with so many donations.

“None of this would have been possible without the help of:

“All our team of elves who’ve jumped on board and worked so hard to help us make this campaign successful.

“St John’s Church for use of the hall all weekend to pack.

“Kids Come First (£231) and Cleckheaton Virtual Christmas Market (£436) for raising money through raffles.

“Ample Store for donation of 361 toys.

“Leanne at Through the Wardrobe for running a book appeal, matching any books bought (or money paid for books) to donate to us - resulting in 77 books in total.

“Ellie Lawford at Charitable Radio and all the other presenters who mentioned us.

“Donation points of Kids Come First, Milestones, The Surf Shack, Cleckheaton Library and Crafty Kids.

“And last but not least, the local community who donated over 2,000 gifts and treats to pack.”

Families who receive the gifts are nominated by their local school (their details are kept private). They could be suffering difficult times through trauma, illness, bereavement or financial worries.