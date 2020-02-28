Police name pensioner who died after collision in Heckmondwike

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the identity of a woman who died following a road traffic collision with a lorry in Heckmondwike.

Jean Hepworth, 69, from Liversedge, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened around 11am on Wednesday, in Westgate.

Ms Hepworth’s family issued this photo of her in Whitby, which was somewhere she enjoyed visiting.

Sergeant Martyn Burns of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "We'd very much like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the collision or the lorry in the moments before it occurred.

“I'd ask anyone who can assist our enquiries to contact MCET on 101 referencing police number 13200101677.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”

The incident comes a month after the death of 83-year-old Valentine Hannan, who hit by a 24/7 lorry on January 8 next to Market Place, Heckmondwike.

