Prominent Dewsbury women's rights Baroness Lockwood activist dies aged 95

Tributes have been offered to Dewsbury politician and women's rights activist Baroness Betty Lockwood, who passed away at the age of 95 yesterday.

A proud and passionate campaigner for all things Dewsbury, Baroness Lockwood became a member of the Labour Party as regional women's organiser for Yorkshire, then moved to London as women's officer. She campaigned for equal pay and was instrumental in the creation of the Equal Pay Act 1970.

Eight years later she was made a member of the House of Lords as a life peer, where she served until her retirement in May 2017.

She was the very first Chair of the Equal Opportunities Commission and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the National Coal Mining Museum for England and from 1982-83 acted as chair of the European Advisory Committee on Equal Opportunities for Women and Men.

Speaking in 2010, Baroness Lockwood spoke passionately about her town at a BBC press call.

Fondly recalling her childhood in Dewsbury, she said: "There was a great sense of community within the mills themselves and there was a great sense of community in the streets where people lived.

"There was very little crime in those days. Sometimes we got a bit of street fighting here and there but crime didn't feature as a daily part of our lives."

Details of her funeral are yet to have been finalised.