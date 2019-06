A refugee who fled Nazi Germany will be sharing his story at Batley Libary.

Rudi Leavor, 93, will tell how he escaped with his parents in 1937 and talk about the challenges his family faced in coming to the UK and attempting to start life over.

The talk, which is part of Refugee Week celebrations, takes place on Friday, June 21 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Tickets are free but places must be booked online. For more information visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries.