Revealed: number of unvaccinated people in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Figures show there are 59,382 people yet to be vaccinated in Kirklees

On Wednesday, December 8, the Government announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, with Covid vaccine passports now becoming mandatory at all large events.

People will have to provide their NHS Covid Pass providing full vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Kirklees an estimated 59,382 people aged over-12 had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new rule will come into effect on Wednesday, December 15.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Kirklees with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

In Ravensthorpe 2,396 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 33.1 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees 2,007 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 22.3 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Heckmondwike North 1,799 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 18.6 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Dewsbury Central and Westborough 1,785 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 28.2 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant 1,683 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 26.3 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Batley Central 1,599 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 27.9 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Staincliffe and Healey 1,394 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 22.7 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown 1,196 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 21.6 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Dewsbury Moor Upper 1,192 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 22.4 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Upper Batley and Soothill 1,159 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 20.5 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Birstall 1,099 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 13.4 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Earlsheaton and Chickenley 1,066 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 13.1 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd 975 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 15.4 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Cleckheaton 895 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 12.0 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Scholes and Hunsworth 889 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 15.3 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Gomersal 863 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 14.0 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Thornhill 831 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 14.3 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Hightown and Hartshead Moor 771 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 13.4 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge 717 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 13.5 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown 709 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 10.0 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton 688 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 13.0 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Mirfield Central and Hopton 556 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 9.1 per cent of the over-12 population.

In Battyeford 524 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 9.2 per cent of the over-12 population.