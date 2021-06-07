Revealed: primary schools with the biggest class sizes in North Kirklees

There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England, although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

According to official Department for Education data, 16 primary schools in North Kirklees have three or more classes with more than 30 pupils. The data is for the 2019/20 time period.

In total across Kirklees as a whole, schools are home to 209 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing a total of 6,778 children.

1. Birkenshaw Birkenshaw C of E Primary School has seven classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 219 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

2. Bywell Bywell C of E Junior School, Dewsbury has nine classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 287 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

3. Battyeford Battyeford C of E Primary School has six classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 210 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

4. Headfield Headfield C of E Junior School, Savile Town, Dewsbury has five classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 155 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.