Road deaths in Heckmondwike are ‘unnerving’, says councillor

A councillor has stressed for an urgent restructure of a main road in Heckmondwike after two pensioners were killed by vehicles within a matter of weeks.

Last Wednesday, 69-year-old Jean Hepworth, of Liversedge, was pronounced dead at the scene of a road traffic collision with a lorry in Westgate, while Valentine Hannan, 81, was also killed on Westgate after being struck by a vehicle on January 8.

Coun Butt also wants to increase safety for the three schools - Holy Spirit Primary, Heckmondwike Primary, and Heckmondwike Grammar School - located near to the busy Westgate area.

Heckmondwike councillor Aafaq Butt has pleaded with drivers and pedestrians to be more vigilant around the Westgate area, while he and his fellow councillors - Steve Hall and Viv Kendrick - draw up plans to increase safety within the town centre as a “matter of urgency”.

He said: “I’m really saddened to hear what happened to Jean.

“From what I know she was a very well known and loved person, and likewise about the gentleman who died in January.

“Granted, there are bollards that run down Westgate, which a lot of people have pointed out as the cause of these incidents.

Last Wednesday, 69-year-old Jean Hepworth (left), of Liversedge, was pronounced dead at the scene of a road traffic collision with a lorry in Westgate

“However, what we’re finding is people are not crossing at the designated spots, which isn’t safe.

“It’s a very compact and congested area too.

“so I’m asking for drivers to be more vigilant when travelling through the area - and that goes for pedestrians too.

“The fact two people have been killed on the road in similar circumstances is unnerving.

“I’m meeting with my fellow councillors to raise concern of this to Highways England.

“One practical measure we’re looking at is to put a railing up to deter pedestrians from crossing into the middle of the road.”

Coun Butt also wants to increase safety for the three schools - Holy Spirit Primary, Heckmondwike Primary, and Heckmondwike Grammar School - located near to the busy Westgate area.

“Due to the congestion of the area, I understand how frustrated drivers can be,” said coun Butt.

“But safety is on our agenda when we put forward plans to Highways England.

“We’re looking at changing the layout of the area to increase safety for children and to make traffic flow better.”