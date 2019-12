The Mirfield Co-op charity Santa Dash recently took place at the Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Spenborough.

The organiser John Marsh, manager at Mirfield’s Co-op store, said 63 Santas took part in the fundraising dash.

The event raised a grand total of £3,299.50 which was donated to Mind, Co-op’s charity of the year.

Mr Marsh said: “Around 20 Co-op colleagues and fundraisers from our community did a fantastic job.”