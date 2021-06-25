School holds Batley Bake Off for the Great Get Together

Kim Leadbeater attended the bake off to judge the cakes

Although the Covid-19 pandemic means many activities are still restricted, it did not stop events taking place virtually to bring the community together.

Events included the Batley Bake Off: Birthday Cakes for Jo, where pupils made cakes in memory of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Kim Leadbeater, Mrs Cox's sister who is standing as the Labour candidate in next week's Batley and Spen by-election, attended and was head of the judging panel to pick the winning cake.

The winning cake

Head teacher Samantha Vickers said: “It was amazing and the standard of cakes this year was truly exemplary - wow!

"Thank you and well done to everyone who took part this year and made the event extra special.

"We are very fortunate to have such talented learners, staff and parents in our UBHS community.