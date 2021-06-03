Spades in the ground on new homes scheme in Batley

Pictured from left to right: Helen Martland, development manager at Kirklees Council; Cathy Scott, deputy leader of Kirklees Council and cabinet member for housing and democracy; Dean Wooley, site manager; and Chris Price, regional director, both of Tolent Construction Ltd

Contractors Tolent are on site and are working on the new development on Corfe Close, just off Windmill Lane. The homes will all be for affordable rent.

Tolent, which has regional bases across the North East and Yorkshire, was awarded the contract in March and has said it will deliver the scheme in less than a year.

Cathy Scott, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for housing and democracy, said: “I am really pleased to see construction start on this new build project of affordable homes and it demonstrates our intentions and investment in social housing.”

The homes are the first part of a multi-million pound investment in North Kirklees, with construction set to start on a further seven new homes in the Soothill area of Batley,