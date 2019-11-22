Spenborough artist’s vibrant new paintings on display at gallery

An inspiring Spenborough artist will be displaying her new pieces of work at a prestigious art gallery this week.

Josie Baraclough, a designer, illustrator and painter living in Liversedge, bases her vibrant work on a mix between nature and city life.

Her paintings will be on display at the The Bingley Gallery, on Park Road, from November 28 to December 29.

The work on show evolves from Ms Baraclough’s fascination with colour, while working with different elements of oil and mixed media, predominantly on canvas.

Admission is free.

Opening times for the gallery are noon to 5pm throughout the week.

Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.