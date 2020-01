Twenty four schools recently competed in the Batley Sports Association Under 11s football event at Batley Sports Centre.

The St Mary’s Catholic Primary School team, which is based in Batley, were the winners and are now the school champions for 2019-2020.

The players met Leeds United’s Jamie Shackleton as they collected the award.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to North Kirklees School Sports Partnership young leaders for providing the referees.”