Staff at Fox's Biscuits in Batley to play in their own cricket world cup

Staff at Fox's Biscuits in Batley are preparing to play in their own cricket world cup next month.

Imran Rafiq, who has worked at the factory for 19 years, is organising the Friendship Cricket World Cup.

It will feature three teams - England, India and Pakistan.

He said he hoped even those who are cricket novices will take part and urged everyone at the factory to get involved.

Imran has organised several sports events at Fox's. He said England's win at the Cricket World Cup inspired him to hold their own contest at work.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 25.