Stuffed owls and blood-stained wedding dresses – the weird world of charity shop donations

Charity shops lift the lid on some of the strange stuff they've received.

While most of us see quiet shops filled with quality second hand clothing, bric-a-brac and a million copies of "Fifty Shades" books, behind the scenes there are volunteers wondering whatever bonkers item they'll find next among donated goods. UK waste collection company BusinessWaste.co.uk, which works closely with charity shops to encourage reuse, asked workers and volunteers to list their weirdest finds, and they did not disappoint. (images are for illustrative purposes).

1. Owl A taxidermied owl, clutching a taxidermied mouse (We weren't even sure if that kind of thing is legal these days)

2. Wedding albums Far too many wedding photo albums - 30 self-portraits of the same man (He kept coming back into the shop to see if anyone had bought one. They had not)

3. Wedding A blood-stained wedding dress (I wouldn't have liked to have been at that reception)

4. Portrait A "really terrible" portrait of Princess Diana (She looked like she'd just swallowed a wasp. Several wasps.)

