Talented comics perform at Turk It or Leave It show

A new live comedy show will start at Dewsbury’s Old Turk pub tomorrow (Friday, September 27).

The show, which begins at 8pm, features performances from eight brilliant up-and-coming comics from across the northern comedy circuit.

The show is “pay as you feel” with the donations being split between the acts to cover their expenses.

The first “Turk it Or Leave It” night includes performances from Keith Wild, a musical act who recently won the “King Gong” competition at Manchester’s Comedy Store, and Jonny Brook, winner of “Beat the Frog” at Manchester’s Frog and Bucket Comedy Club.

The show has been organised, and will be hosted by, Dewsbury-based comic Graeme Rayner who has been performing across the country since his debut in Leeds last November.

Graeme said: “Since I started performing comedy I realised that most decent comedy nights were in cities or larger towns – I’ve performed in places like Leeds, Sheffield, York, Manchester, Liverpool, Bradford and Middlesbrough.

“I realised that there was a gap in the market and started a regular night in Batley, and since then I’ve started a monthly night in Huddersfield, too.

“I’ve been searching for the right venue in Dewsbury and the Old Turk is that place.

“It’s a venue which is ideal for comedy, and I’m sure people will come along and have a great time.”