Teachers and pupils complete Run for Jo

Teachers and students at Heckmondwike Grammar School took part in the annual Run for Jo event, in memory of former Head Girl Jo Cox

While last year’s run had to be postponed, many events in 2021 were held remotely. However the school decided that it was in a position to organise a small, socially distanced event.

Thirty staff, students and friends of the school met on Sunday morning and set off on the fun run from school and headed out along the Greenway - with a much needed water stop at the turnaround point near Primrose Lane.

First home was deputy director of the sixth form, Sam Ellis, setting a blistering pace, covering the 6km course and ringing the finish bell on the line in a time of 27 minutes and 38 seconds, with the rest of the participants arriving back within 50 minutes.

Organiser and deputy headteacher, Richard Tipler, said: “It was a fantastic event, and a fitting tribute for our much loved and dearly missed former student, Jo.

“Staff at Heckmondwike always rise to a challenge and it was great to have everyone come together, albeit briefly for the photo, to run in a socially distanced event.