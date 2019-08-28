The Range to create 80 jobs with new superstore in Birstall

The Range plans to open a new superstore in Birstall, creating 80 jobs.

The store will be located on the site of the former Toys R Us at Birstall Retail Park and will provide over 50,000 square feet of space over two floors.

The store’s grand opening is planned for Friday, October 25 at 9am.

The new store will create 80 full and part-time jobs, from store to department managers and warehouse assistants to retail administrators.

Founder of the firm Chris Dawson said: “Opening a new store is always an exciting moment for the company and the Birstall superstore is no exception.

“The job provision that comes with the new store should be a great boost to the local area. We hope that the people of Leeds and the surrounding areas will be delighted with this news.”

The Birstall store will also have café and an outdoor garden centre.