The restaurants and takeaways with lowest food hygiene ratings in North Kirklees

Local authorities across the UK were still carrying out safety inspections at cafes, takeaways and other food businesses throughout the pandemic, albeit far fewer than in previous years.

On-site inspections continued where there were serious concerns about risks to public health, according to The Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Inspectors give venues a rating out of five for hygiene and some businesses in Kirklees failed to impress, scoring zero, one or two stars.

The FSA said inspections will be planned and delivered more routinely from next month and local authorities are already working on recovery plans.

Using official data from the FSA, we can reveal which restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs received the lowest food hygiene ratings in 2021 in North Kirklees.

The information is correct as of September 2021.

Pizza Palace the Original, 7 Dewsbury Ring Road, Dewsbury was given a rating of two, which means some improvement is necessary, on July 2.

Doodh Patti (Dewsbury) Ltd, 717 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury was given a rating of one, which means major improvement is necessary, on June 18.

Mavas Fast Food, 335 Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury was given a rating of two, which means some improvement is necessary, on June 18.

Peppers Fast Food, 48 Thorncliffe Estate, Staincliffe, Batley was given a rating of two, which means some improvement is necessary, on June 17.

Dubai Shawarma, Yorkshire House, South Street, Dewsbury was given a rating of one, which means major improvement is necessary, on May 20.

Indicano, 24 Market Street, Heckmondwike was given a rating of one, which means major improvement is necessary, on April 15.

UKFC, 626 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury was given a rating of one, which means major improvement is necessary, on April 1.

Cheeky Chicken, 9 Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton was given a rating of one, which means major improvement is necessary, on March 24.

Avocado Salad Bar, 13 Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton was given a rating of one, which means major improvement is necessary, on January 26.