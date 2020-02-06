These are the baby names most likely to make your child famous
Choosing a name for your child can be a huge decision, because it’s going to be with them for the rest of their lives - so why not give them a name that could set them up for success?
Analysing the data of actors and actresses who have starred in blockbuster hits and won awards at the BAFTAs, Oscars and Golden Globes, these are the names that What Are The Odds have discovered will set your children up for fame.
1. Daniel
Famous Daniels include Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, current 007 Daniel Craig and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.