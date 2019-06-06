This is where you can get free emergency dentistry in North Kirklees this weekend

A free emergency dentist will once again roll into Dewsbury this weekend.

The Dentaid charity, who operate all over the world, offer free treatment to those in need from a mobile practice.

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff is a supporter of Dentaid.

A spokesperson said: "“Dentaid works tirelessly to improve access to safe, sustainable dental care and oral health education projects in the UK and overseas.”

No appointment is necessary. Anyone who may need treatment can find the service at the Church of the Nazarane, opposite Asda, on Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

There will be further sessions at the Ravensthorpe Community Centre on Garden Street at the same times on Wednesday June 12 and Friday June 14.