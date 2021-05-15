Tiling work complete on pool at new £15m leisure centre

Tiling work has been completed on the pool at the new £15m Spen Valley Leisure Centre

Construction firm Kier made the first dig on June 11 last year and work is continuing apace. The complex is due to open later this year.

The centre will be part of the wider Spenborough fitness complex off Bradford Road, Liversedge.

In its latest update on the works, Kirklees Council says painstaking work has been undertaken on the 25-metre, eight-lane swimming pool.

A spokesman said: “Tiling has been completed on the floor of the pool. The 25-metre pool has eight lanes with a shallow end at 0.9m and the deep end at 1.8m.

It has taken roughly twice as long to grout the tiles as it did to lay them. It was very detailed work.

“Pools need a whole lot of equipment to make them work properly. The pool’s filters and pumps have been brought to site over the last few weeks and are now starting to be put in place.”

Outside, progress is being made on the car park with kerb lines going in and tarmac being laid.