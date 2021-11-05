Tim Hortons: First look inside Canadian firm's new drive thru in Birstall

Fans will finally be able to get their hands on its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts and delicious meals when it opens its new venue at Birstall Retail Park at 7am on Monday, November 8.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer, said the team is looking forward to welcoming existing fans, as well as lots of new customers who have not been to Tim Hortons before.

He said: "We are very excited to be opening Tim Hortons here. It's a fantastic community to be in, and we have got a lot of demand for the brand here.

"When we prepare to open in new towns and cities we do a lot of research, and some of the highest responses in terms of excitement were here. I think that bodes very well. I'm sure we are going to be welcoming many people here.

"The thing about Tim Hortons is it doesn't matter what time of day you come, we have a great range of products for our guests.

"I think our guests have a lot to look forward to."

To celebrate the opening at Birstall Retail Park, the first fan in the drive thru and restaurant queue will be rewarded with free drinks for a whole year (a prize worth £3,100).

The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

