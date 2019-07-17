Top honour for cricketers from Batley

A cricket club in Batley has been honoured with a prestigious prize at the Asian Cricket Awards.

Mount Cricket Club was given the coveted title of Best Club at the awards ceremony held at the Houses of Parliament.

MP for Batley and Spen Tracy Brabin, who accompanied the club’s development officer Abdul Ravat to the awards, said: “It really is well-deserved for a club that does so much good in our community for the old, young, girls, women and the disadvantaged.

“It’s fair to say that the club consistently punches above its weight and this is down to the sheer determination of its officials, dedicated volunteers and supporters who all work and contribute tirelessly to deliver a range of activities all year round in bringing the community into sport and making the club a real success.”

Mr Ravat said there are considerable benefits of winning the award to a small club lke Mount: “It’s national exposure and recognition of excellence and impact, generated powerful publicity for Asian cricket, allows us to enhance our fund raising credibility which we desperately need to improve our facilities at the Field of Dreams and above all it helps build community pride.

"We do what we do on a shoe string budget with the basic of facilities, but imagine what could be delivered if we had the facilities we crave and desperately require for the betterment of our community.”

Leader of Kirklees Council Shabbir Pandor said: “A richly deserved award for everyone connected to Mount Cricket Club for all their hard work and dedication in bringing the community of Batley into sport.

"This shows the dedication and hard work put in by the management committee over many decades. This award should be celebrated by everyone involved in the club, no matter how big or small that is.

"Every little contribution has led to this magnificent award which makes me proud and no doubt will make the town of Batley proud."