Top marks on A-Level results day for Batley Girls’ High School pupils

Batley Girls’ High School say their A-level results for 2019 place them in the top 25 per cent in the country.

The school’s best ever results were achieved in Applied Science, Biology, Health and Social Care, Sport and Urdu.

Outstanding progress was also achieved in English Language, Photography and Psychology. In Biology 75 per cent of students achieved A*-B grades and 88% achieved A*-C grades, in Sport 100 per cent of students achieved an average grade of Distinction* and all Urdu students achieved an A* or A grade.

David Cooper and Julie Haigh, Co-Heads at Batley Girls’ High School, commented: “These results are testament to the hard work of our students, staff and the support of our families. We are so proud of our students and wish our 2019 Leavers every success as they progress to exciting new opportunities.”

Other outstanding results were attained in Fine Art (90% A*-C) Applied Science Double Award (86% A*-C), Chemistry (83% A*-C), and Sociology (77% A*-C).