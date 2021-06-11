Two new pop-up Covid-19 vaccination centres in North Kirklees

Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination centres will be set up at UK Greetings in Dewsbury on Saturday, June 12, and at PPG in Birstall on Monday, June 14. Photo: Getty Images

As part of the vaccination roll-out, the pop-up centres will be set up on-site at UK Greetings, Dewsbury, tomorrow (Saturday, June 12) and at PPG, Birstall, on Monday, June 14, to give members of staff, their families, surrounding businesses and the local community the opportunity to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine.

The free pop-up vaccination centres are the start of Kirklees Council and NHS Kirklees working with local businesses to help make the vaccination roll-out as accessible as possible.

A spokesperson said: "For many people their working patterns mean it’s more difficult for them to get a convenient vaccine appointment, and we also know that in some industries catching Covid is more likely.

"The vaccine rollout continues to be a big success in Kirklees. So far, more than 250,000 people have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 176,000 of those have had their second.

"Since the vaccine programme began its rollout six months ago, in Kirklees we’ve seen deaths and hospitalisations steadily fall and remain at a much lower level.

"However, our infection rate remains high. We need to make sure deaths and hospital admissions don’t rise as more and more restrictions are lifted so our lives can return to normal, and everyone can play their part by taking the vaccine when it’s their turn."

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “As the vaccination programme continues to rollout, we have to make sure it is not leaving people behind, particularly those most at risk.

“This is one of a number of temporary pop-up vaccination clinics we have opened in areas that have lowest take up of the vaccine, higher rates of infection and a population at greater risk of serious illness.

“We cannot ignore this and that’s why we’re beginning this targeted approach to take the vaccine closer to those most at risk and are looking to do this with other businesses, communities and organisations in the area."

Asghar Khan, managing director of Medicare Chemists, said: “Medicare, with the help of volunteers and clinicians, have delivered a successful vaccination model from the opening of the Honley, Clayton West and Slaithwaite vaccination centres. This is now being rolled out at each of the new pop up clinics, including on-site at UK Greetings and PPG.

"This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our team, who care passionately about ensuring each and every person has the opportunity of an excellent vaccination experience.

“Our goal is to offer a professional and personal vaccination service, on-site, to each employee at UK Greetings and PPG, their family, surrounding businesses and the local community. This means fitting in with staff shift patterns, understanding their needs and answering their questions so that we can tailor our approach accordingly.

“We’re delighted to have been selected for this initiative, making vaccination accessible to people in our community who may struggle to make or meet an appointment.”

Chris Shaw, head of safety and sustainability at UK Greetings, said: “UK Greetings, previously known as Carlton Cards and Rust Craft Greetings, has been part of the Dewsbury community for over 50 years. Our primary purpose is to share happiness, laughter and love by creating products that celebrate life’s most important moments.

"We are so proud to be playing our part and supporting Kirklees Council and NHS Kirklees by having the ‘pop-up’ vaccination centre on site at our factory in Dewsbury.

"By offering a convenient location to have your first or second vaccines to staff, their families and local businesses and the community, we’re helping Kirklees on the road to normality.”

Richard Armour, PPG’s manufacturing director, architectural coatings UK and Ireland, said: “We are so pleased to continue to support our community by offering the vaccine to all our colleagues and people in the local community through our PPG Birstall pop-up vaccination centre.

“PPG recognises the importance of the vaccination programme and its role in keeping our people and the community safe, and we’re really happy to support Kirklees Council and NHS Kirklees in this important cause.”

Steve Brennan, lead for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “We’re making it as easy as possible for people to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.