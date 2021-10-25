Vaccination clinics open in Kirklees for children aged 12-15 to have Covid jabs

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees

Vaccination clinics for 12–15-year-olds are being held at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield and other large-scale vaccination centres in West Yorkshire.

Appointments will also be available at a number of pharmacy locations in Kirklees.

Jabs are available on a walk-in basis or can be booked using the NHS National Booking Service. Times and dates of walk-in clinics are on the Kirklees Council website.

These new clinics provide an additional option for children in this age group to get their jab during the half term break.

Vaccinations are also being rolled out in schools and the programme will have visited all Kirklees schools by early November.

Vaccinations will be given by trained staff who specialise in working with children and young people.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend these extra vaccination clinics with their children and consent will be sought on the day.

People are also asked to read the patient information in advance of arriving for their appointment, which is available online.

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said, “We have responded quickly to the request to deliver vaccinations outside schools by setting up a number of dedicated clinics across the borough.

"This will give 12–15-year-olds another option for getting their jab and help to make sure that young people can get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We will continue to offer clinics in schools after the half-term break and have dates arranged for all remaining schools.”

Anyone wanting to book an appointment should visit www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccine or call 119, free of charge.

They can also attend one of the walk-in clinics, where there is no need to book.