Volunteers helping families in need in Heckmondwike

A team supporting vulnerable families with young children in Heckmondwike says it has been inundated with requests for help.

The Rainbow Baby Bank, on Union Street, only started last month but has already helped dozens of families in need by providing clothes, nappies, toiletries, blankets, cots, prams and other equipment.

Angela Surtess, who runs the team with Tracey Vincent, Georgie Walker, Nina Surtess and Gemma McClellen, said: “We knew that there wasn’t a baby bank in this area but that a lot of people are struggling.

“We don’t have any criteria and we help all sorts of people. There’s a lot of people on minimum wage who just need help before pay day or people who have fallen on hard times.”

The team recently helped a family whose baby had been seriously ill in hospital.

“If you need help, we’ll help you,” she said.

The bank accepts self referrals and also works with midwives and social workers.

In May, it had 22 families get in touch and it was expecting to help twice that many this month.

Angela said the team always welcomes donations, especially of bigger sized nappies and sanitary towels.

As it needs to buy new mattresses for cots and moses baskets, the bank raises money with stalls at car boot stalls and raffles so it also welcomes items and prizes for these.

Anyone who can help or who needs help can find The Raibow Baby Bank on Facebook or email rainbowbabybank@gmail.com.