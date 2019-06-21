Warning that over-subscribed schools “will not cope” with hundreds of new homes

Hundreds more houses are set to be built in Kirklees as planners drive forward the recently adopted Local Plan.

In Batley outline permission has been granted for 366 homes off Soothill Lane as well as a further 22 dwellings at Warwick Road.

And in Birkenshaw outline planning permission has been given 127 homes on land at Blue Hills Farm on Whitehall Road West.

The large-scale Batley development will comprise houses and three apartment blocks on a 31-acre (12.7 hectares) parcel of sloping grassland.

The smaller development of 12 town houses and 10 semi-detached houses at Warwick Road is on land that is believed to have been playing fields. It is currently overgrown and has been cleared on buildings associated with the Zakaria Muslim Girls’ School.

Members of the Strategic Planning Committee raised concerns about access onto the highway around Soothill Lane and road safety near local schools.

There was a similar plea against over-development from Clr Mark Thompson (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) who said Birkenshaw faced embracing nearly 70 extra homes on top of the current application.

He said primary schools in Birkenshaw were already over-subscribed and that they would not be able to cope with an influx of new children.

And he warned that nearby Whitehall Road, which is congested for most of the day, is “gridlocked” at peak times.

“The children that might go into this site in the primary level have got nowhere to go.

“Given that Whitehall Road is one of the red spots as far as air pollution is concerned I find it hard to comprehend why we would consider 125 further houses bringing in upwards of 200 more vehicles in that area.

“We have a site right next to the M62, one of the busiest motorways in the country, and now we’re talking about putting another 125 dwellings right next to the motorway.”

Addressing members’ concerns senior planning officer Mathias Franklin commented: “Kirklees is adding value to its planning permission. We are really getting the right message across to the development community.”