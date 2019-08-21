West Yorkshire woman who died in motorbike crash is named

A woman from West Yorkshire who died in a motorbike crash in East Yorkshire has been named by police.

Julia Brown was riding pillion on a Kawasaki motorbike when it collided with a VW Polo near Driffield on Sunday, August 8.

The 57-year-old from West Yorkshire was riding with a man who sustained serious but non life threatening injuries in the crash.

Ms Brown has since been named by her family, who are being supported by police officers.

Humberside Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the crash, which occurred at 4.30pm on the A614 close to the junction with the B1249.

Anyone with information who can help the force is asked to contact them via 101, quoting log 41 of Sunday, August 18.