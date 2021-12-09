Win tickets to see Complete Madness at Origin LIVE in Batley

Complete Madness will be at Origin LIVE in Batley on Friday, December 17

Voted number one in the UK, the professional five-piece band has been entertaining huge crowds since its inception in 1994.

Best known for top ten hits like “Baggy Trousers”, “House of Fun” and “It Must Be Love”, Madness is one of Britain’s best-loved bands.

Over the past three decades, Complete Madness has crafted a sound that uncannily replicates the sound, style and endless energy of the iconic ska band.

The Reporter Series has teamed up with Origin LIVE to run a competition where one lucky reader can win a VIP booth with six seats to see Complete Madness on Friday, December 17.

To enter, simply answer the following question: Which item of clothing is described as “baggy” in a classic Madness hit?

Email your answer to [email protected] - including your name and daytime contact details - before noon on Tuesday, December 14.

Please include the subject line Madness ticket competition.

The winner will be notified by noon on December 15.

In addition to the main prize, Origin LIVE has also kindly offered three pairs of tickets for runners-up, so get your entries in for your chance to be there.