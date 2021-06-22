Windrush flag flies for first time at town halls in Kirklees

The Windrush flag is flying at town halls in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton today (Tuesday)

The flag is flying at Huddersfield, Batley, Dewsbury and Cleckheaton Town Halls to mark Windrush Day.

The flag has become recognised nationwide and will be flown in cities and towns up and down the country as part of the annual celebrations.

In 2018, the Government declared June 22 every year to be Windrush Day. It is an opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness of the contributions the Windrush generation have made to the UK.

Pictured from left to right are Myles Lawrence, Cynthia Felix, Orlando Brown, Linda Johnson, Johnny Flowers, Mayor of Kirklees Coun Nigel Patrick and Mark Morris

Coun Shabir Pandor Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Since 2018 we have marked Windrush Day here in Kirklees and I want to once again take this opportunity to highlight the importance of the Windrush generation.

"Those early generations who came from various Caribbean Islands to rebuild the country post-World War II, and the generations that have followed, have contributed so much to society.

“The people of the Windrush generation are an integral part of Kirklees’ past and future development. Let’s take this opportunity to celebrate this generation and make sure that their story is not forgotten.

“We are raising the flag as a show of appreciation, unity and support and I hope by doing so that we increase awareness about the importance of the way in which the Windrush generation have positively shaped modern day life in the UK.

“Unfortunately some of those people from the Windrush generation, and subsequent generations, are still struggling to gain their rightful citizenship to live and work in the UK.

"If this applies to you or someone you know, you can access help through the Windrush helpline: 0800 6781925.”

Johnny Flowers, a local Windrush pioneer, said: “I left Jamaica in 1961 and found a new home in Huddersfield.

"It fills me with so much pride to see the Windrush flag flying in my hometown. The flag is an acknowledgment to the older Windrush generations but also to the younger generations and to those who will follow.