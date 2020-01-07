Youth group venture out and tidy our streets

Members of the Spen Valley Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association spent their New Years Day cleaning up our local area.

Nationally, 15,000 young people dedicated their time, making our streets sparkle as a gesture of goodwill.

AMYA volunteers litter picking.

The group said a special pre-dawn prayer, before donning their high-vis jackets and giving the streets of Batley and Dewsbury a spruce up for 2020.

Faisal Mehmood, leader is the Spen Valley AMYA, said “As Ahmadi Muslims, our year traditionally begins with congregational prayer, we come together and pray for the world and for all those struggling.

"Thereafter we all get together and go out on to the streets to clean up after the celebrations have ended, this isn’t just to keep our surroundings clean, but is also done to act as role models for our young Muslim children and remind them about the duty they have to serve their local community”.

Spen Valley AMYA are based at Atta Mosque on Garnett Street Dewsbury.