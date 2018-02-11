Peter Andre stars at slimming event

Two West Yorkshire Slimming World consultants have been congratulated on inspiring slimmers to lose weight by singer and TV star Peter Andre.

Lynne Asquith and Jayne Broadbent were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the Slimming World Awards.

Lynne runs a Slimming World group at Batley Town Hall every Thursday and at Shaw Cross Boys Club, Shaw Cross every Tuesday.

Lynne said “I couldn’t be prouder of my members. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.”