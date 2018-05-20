Peter steps down after 25 years

A long-serving member of the Birstall Age Concern Activity Group has stepped down from his role.

Peter Noble, who has run the group in Birstall Community Centre for more than 25 years, gave an emotional speech at a special presentation.

He was presented with a gold cross and chain by president Carol Lynch on behalf of the committee and members for all his hard work, commitment and dedication. The committee also gave his wife Marjorie an arrangement of flowers.

Mr Noble said: “My commitment to the group began in 1993 and I have been obsessed with it ever since. I have been privileged to have been associated with the group. Through it I have made many friends and many memories.

“In particular I would thank my colleagues on the committee for their support, and also my wife, without whose help I would not gave been able to achieve so much.

“It saddens me to go but due to a combination of age, health and decreasing mobility I feel unable to give the group what it deserves.”

Carol Lynch (president) and Sandra Brown (vice president) have taken over the running of the popular group.

The group has around 45 members who meet on Tuesdays at 1.45pm in the community centre for an afternoon of games, chat and refreshments.

Several times a year the members enjoy entertainment, buffets and various trips.

New members will be made most welcome (over 50s).

Contact Carol Lynch 01274 872118 for more information.