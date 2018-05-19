Pharmacy to expand work health checks

Heckmondwike-based pharmacy Rowlands is expanding its healthy living programme of health and wellbeing events to suit all workers and shift patterns.

Rowlands helps companies cut lost work days due to sickness and alerts people to serious medical conditions like high blood pressure which can trigger heart attacks.

Project developer Paul Hillan is leading the programme and has helped thousands of employees avert medical emergencies.

He said: “Many people do not have any symptoms or do not recognise them and are blissfully unaware of what may be a ticking time-bomb.

“High blood pressure is a silent killer. One guy thought he was fine but his reading was dangerously high. We advised him to go straight to his GP, who diagnosed hypertension and he was off for seven weeks.”

Pharmacy manager Atiah Fiaz added: “He didn’t have a clue anything was wrong.

“He was in the warehouse doing strenuous work moving furniture. Our blood pressure check and swift action saved him from having a heart attack and probably saved his life.”

Atiah, who is manager of the Primary Care Centre in Union Street, Algernon Firth Park, said: “Now he is well aware of the dangers and has regular health checks, which are important no wonder how fit and healthy you feel.”

Rowlands, which has its headquarters in Runcorn, said its staff can go into businesses at any time.

Mr Hillan said: “It can also go in at any time. It can be anything from during a working day to the 10pm to 6am twilight shift. Night working brings its own health challenges and unhealthy lifestyles.”