Photography award makes Dallas’ week

Photography students at Kirklees College are celebrating success at this year’s British Institute of Professional Photographers (BIPP) Yorkshire Regional Awards.

Dallas Weeks, 45, from Batley, was crowned joint winner of the Yorkshire Regional Student Photographer of the Year award with his alluring image of a gymnast set against a surreal landscape.

Two other sport inspired portrait photographs created by Dallas also received merit awards.

Former student Anna Bridson, 44, from Marsh, Huddersfield, won a merit in the Non-Commissioned category of the Professional Photographer of the Year awards as did Stewart Jackson, tutor on the college’s HE programme.

The competition which attracted entries from student and professional photographers from across the Yorkshire region was held at Guppy’s Enterprise Club in York.

Judge Bryn Griffiths said he was inspired and impressed by the high standard of the student work.

Tutor Stewart Jackson said: “It was a fantastic evening, with photographers attending the event from all over the Yorkshire region.

“It is a great achievement for Kirklees College which has won the overall student category for the fourth consecutive year, and the trophies and accolades received by former students reflected the currency and strength of the courses.”

All winning student images will be on display in the photography department in Batley School of Art at the college’s end of year Create show from June 15.