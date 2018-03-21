PICTURE GALLERY: Near death experience as car smashes into Batley off-licence

A mother and young daughter came just seconds from tragedy on Monday when an out-of-control car smashed into the front of an off-licence and grocers.

The vehicle careered through the shopfront just seconds after the pair had been served by owner Kiran Patel, 61, who said it is the fourth time an incident of this type has occurred in his 27 years there.

He said, “I finished serving the customers and turned around to go into a store cupboard we have.

“Then I heard this huge crash and hurried back in to see all the shelving all over the place and pushed right up into the counter.

“Then of course I noticed there was a car inside the shop.

“It is just so dangerous and somebody could so easily have been killed. There was about ten seconds between me finishing serving her and the car coming in.

“It’s a busy shop and it’s not just inside here, there are always people outside too. We need bollards putting in.”

Mr Patel’s wife Hasu, 58, was fast asleep upstairs and required a great deal of medical assistance to recover from the shock of the scene.

Incredibly, no injuries were recorded from the incident, which occurred after the red Peugeot had lost control having collided with a silver Kia.