PICTURES: Running club chase the runaway bride

A couple on they way to getting married in Mauritius were given a send-off to remember by fellow runners.

Friends and members of Dewsbury Roadrunners joined Michael Telford and his fiancee Claire Wilkinson as they put on posh frocks and dapper suits for a run through Crow Nest Park to mark the pair’s sharing of vows, which they were due to exchange in stunning surroundings yesterday.

Michael and Claire, who live in Wakefield, have been keen members of the club for several years.

Claire, who is ladies captain, said: “It’s a bit of fun really and it’s nice to be able to share it with our friends like this.

“We’re getting married in Mauritius on our own so it’s our own quirky little way of sharing it with them. A few of the girls wanted to be bridesmaids and this seemed like an interesting way to do that, get them all dressed up in bridesmaids dresses.

“Once we started talking about it some of the boys wanted to get involved too and we thought, why not?

“It was the plan to have them in suits and the girls in dresses but we thought we’d give them the opportunity to get their hairy legs out, too!”

Club mate Martin Dearie took to the run in a suit and has been friends with the couple for years.

He said: “They’re lovely people. ”