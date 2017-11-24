Plans put in for asbestos transfer station at Cleckheaton

Proposals to change use of land to form a ten-container asbestos transfer station at a site in Cleckheaton have been submitted to planners.

Kirklees Council will consider the application, by Check Environmental Ltd, to change the use of a former stone cutting works at Brookside Works, Brick Street, Cleckheaton.

The company says in a supporting statement to the application that the process will be for individuals to bring asbestos to the site in small vehicles.

It would be open from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday inclusive, if the company’s porposals are approved.

Asbestos must be wrapped properly or “double bagged” and sealed, and the asbestos waste will be received by trained staff sand loaded onto a container that is completely sealed.Once the container is full it will be collected by an HGV skip lorry and taken to landfill between the hours of 7am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

The statement says: “Containers that are left on demolition sites or sites where asbestos is being stripped from buildings may leave thye yard and/or be brought back to the yard at earlier or later times.

“No loading or unloading of containers will take place in these early or later hours - such operations will take place during the hours specified above.

“The complete operation and use of the premises will be the subject of an EA permit which will have stringent rules and conditions.”

The site will run with a Heavy Goods Vehicle operator’s licence.”

Two HGV trucks will be based at the premises, leaving the site in the morning to take a skip to where asbestos is b8ieng removed and return either with a skip ot without at the end of the working day to park up.

“The HGVs may well leave early to beat the traffic to get to a site for 8am in a morning and pick up at the close of play and go back to thye yard to park only,” says the statement.

“The other vehicles in the form of small delivery vans are expected to create betweeb two and four vehicles per day.”

Public consultation on the plans ends on November 27.

Cleckheaton Stone (Ltd) were the last tenants leasing the property and was allowed to operate between 7am and tpm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm, and occasionally 5pm on Saturdays.

Twenty tonne lorries and vans delivered stone t9o the site.

Skips were used and transported off site by skip lorry. Cars also came onto the site.