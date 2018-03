Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has officially reopened a newly refurbished children’s play centre.

Co-owners Chris Brady and Gary Parfitt bought Diddy Middy’s Play Gym in Cleckheaton last September and have worked hard to revamp the facilities. Ms Brabin said: “Gary and Chris have done a fantastic job with Diddy Middy’s and I thoroughly enjoyed my visit. The refurbished play gym looks amazing.”