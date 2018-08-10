Police appeal to trace Birstall man Lewis Boocock

Police want to speak to this man in connection with alleged offences of criminal damage and making threats.

West Yorkshire Police have issued a picture of Lewis Boocock, 20, Birstall, as they try to trace him as part if an investigation into incidents in Wakefield.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries to locate Lewis Boocock and are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

“Officers do want to speak with him in connection with alleged offences in the Wakefield district.”

Any one with information should call Wakefield CID on 101 with the crime number 131080216338.