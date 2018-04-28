Police commendation presented to Pilgrim Avenue mosque leader

A Mosque leader has been presented with a commendation for services given to the local community during this year’s Divisional Commander’s Awards Ceremony at Huddersfield University.

Zamir Ahmed, Chairman of the Faizan-E- Madina Jamia Mosque on Pilgrim Avenue in Dewsbury Moor, was presented his commendation award by Kirklees chief superintendent Steve Cotter.

Having lived on Dewsbury Moor’s Pilgrim Estate since 1967, Mr Ahmed has devoted most of his life in voluntary community work, helping local residents with their problems as well as assisting Dewsbury police by mediating during any disputes between neighbours.

Mr Ahmed said: “The commendation came as a rather unexpected but pleasant surprise.

“All the people of Pilgrim Estate are in this Commendation award.

“The community cohesion work done with Dewsbury Police Station has been a cherished project close to my heart.

“I do not see myself as a community leader. I am a simple, humble Dewsbury man who is devoted to his neighbours.”