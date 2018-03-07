Police hunt car thieves in Batley after mum's terrifying ordeal

A woman with her one-year-old were subjected to a terrifying ordeal in Batley when two men attempted to take her car.

The 28-year-old was driving a red VW Golf along Staincliffe Hall Road, approaching Halifax Road, around 2.15pm, on Sunday February 25, with her one-year-old child in the back seat, when the would-be thieves pounced.

When she stopped to let a van out of the Al Murad car park, the two tried to open her passenger car door.

They shouted at her to open the door and one took out a knife, while the other grabbed the door handle of the rear doors.

She was able to escape without them getting in.

The first suspect is described as white, in his early 30s, medium build, with a scar under his left eye and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

The second is white, medium build andwearing a black Adidas hooded top with white stripes and matching tracksuit bottoms.

DC Robert Brook of Huddersfield CID, said: “Both were understanding incredibly distressed but thankfully both unharmed and nothing was taken during the incident.

“We are releasing this image today in the hope that we are able to track down the people responsible. If anyone recognises this person, has any information about the incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, I would encourage you to come forward and speak to the police.”